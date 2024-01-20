MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

