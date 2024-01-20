MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
