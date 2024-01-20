MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 18,631,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

