Mattel’s (MAT) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after buying an additional 187,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after buying an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

