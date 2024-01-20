Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.