Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.