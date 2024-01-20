MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

