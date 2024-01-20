Mask Network Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00008467 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $338.29 million and $94.49 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

