Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

