Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Down 1.4%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40. 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Marui Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $405.67 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

