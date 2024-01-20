Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $501.52

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $501.52 and last traded at $498.86, with a volume of 77456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $493.10.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.64 and its 200 day moving average is $451.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

