Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $505.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $506.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

