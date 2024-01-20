Martin Investment Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

