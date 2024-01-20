Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,095,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 706,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Mangoceuticals Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,472.66% and a negative return on equity of 332.08%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
About Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com.
