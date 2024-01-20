Lwmg LLC Sells 993 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lwmg LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.93. 361,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.74. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

