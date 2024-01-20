Lwmg LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 1,665,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,671. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
