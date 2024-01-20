Lwmg LLC Purchases 58 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lwmg LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $301.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

