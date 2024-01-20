Lwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $307.81. 2,566,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.26 and its 200 day moving average is $265.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

