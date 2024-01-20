Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.20 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

