LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $2,208,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 237.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,112,000 after purchasing an additional 172,044 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $239.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

