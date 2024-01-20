Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,855 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.89% of Zuora worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Zuora by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zuora by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zuora by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,990 shares of company stock worth $3,099,635. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,493. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

