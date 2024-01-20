Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 31,821 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.33% of Agilysys worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 336,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,295. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

