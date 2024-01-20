Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 208,525 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208,525 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 427,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

