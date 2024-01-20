Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.99% of Kemper worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Up 2.9 %

KMPR stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. 608,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

