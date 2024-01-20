Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,043 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $96.93. 1,430,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

