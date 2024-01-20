Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 6,760 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Landstar System worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.28. 260,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,392. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.18.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.