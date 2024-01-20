Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 794,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,949,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 over the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 1,402,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

