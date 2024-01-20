Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $27.27 Million in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.31% of XPO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 1.7 %

XPO traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

