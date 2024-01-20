Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 935,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

MIR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 939,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

