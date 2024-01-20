Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. 2,653,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,377. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.18.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

