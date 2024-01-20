Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.85% of Cars.com worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 670,982 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 72.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CARS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

