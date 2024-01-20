Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of Entegris worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Entegris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Entegris by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 363,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Entegris by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,913. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $122.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

