Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $18.71 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.02. 1,610,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

