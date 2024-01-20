Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $15.21 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,128 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $1,919,312. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.45. 139,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,992. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

