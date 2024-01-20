Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 166,798 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of F5 worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 699,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $181.68.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

