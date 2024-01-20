Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.25 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.54% of MYR Group worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 157,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. 105,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

