Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Paylocity worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 104.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 121,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Paylocity by 10.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Paylocity by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.49. The company had a trading volume of 456,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,151. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average is $181.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.