Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.26% of TPG worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 58.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 59.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $55,992,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,606. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,745.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

