Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 38,167.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 143.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 245,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 144,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $449,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

