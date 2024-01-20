Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bio-Techne worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 2,113,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

