Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $190,302. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

