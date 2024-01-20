Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 469,563 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
LLYVA opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.