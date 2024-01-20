Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 469,563 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.