Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 543,977 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
