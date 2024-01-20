Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 6.5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.80 and last traded at $56.00. 639,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 882,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 135,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

