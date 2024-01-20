Leanne Flewitt Sells 995 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of NWC opened at C$39.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The North West Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.49.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$616.91 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3390119 EPS for the current year.

North West Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

