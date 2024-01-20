Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $826.32 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $456.82 and a 1 year high of $828.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $741.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

