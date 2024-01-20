Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $40.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $826.32. 1,862,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,760. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $741.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $456.82 and a 1 year high of $828.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

