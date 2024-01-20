Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 13,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

