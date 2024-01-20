Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of STN opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

