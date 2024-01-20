Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 96.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 95.0% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bally’s news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

