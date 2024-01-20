Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $757.83 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $714.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

