Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 18,596 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $190.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average is $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.